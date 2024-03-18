Francesco Acerbi excluded from the national team after the racist insult reported by Juan Jesus, Napoli defender, during the match played yesterday at Inter and which ended 1-1.

What happened during Inter-Napoli

Juan Jesus, in the 58th minute, turned to referee La Penna to denounce the insult that Acerbi allegedly uttered: “He called me 'nigger'”, Juan Jesus' words captured by the cameras. At the end of the match the Brazilian defender, scorer of the 1-1 goal, downplayed the episode on Dazn's microphones.

The exclusion of Acerbi

“The footballer Francesco Acerbi, who arrived this morning at the national team retreat in Rome, explained to the coach Luciano Spalletti and his teammates, as required by the internal policy of Club Italia, his version of the alleged racist expression reported by the footballer Juan Jesus in course of the Inter-Napoli match”, announced the FIGC.

“From the report of the Nerazzurri defender, while waiting for what happened to be reconstructed in compliance with the autonomy of sports justice, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent on his part. It was however agreed – continues the note – to exclude Acerbi from the list of players called up for the next two friendly matches scheduled in the United States, to guarantee the necessary serenity for the national team and for the player himself, who will return to his club today. Consequently, Roma defender Gianluca has been called up Mancini, who was already part of the pre-call list.”

What the Aic says

“The fight against racism must be conducted without ifs or buts. These are episodes to be condemned. This is one of the most serene, good-natured boys (Acerbi, ed.) who spends the most on others in our world. I don't want to trivialize what happened, but we must be careful not to exploit it. We have greater responsibilities, but we must remember that the players are victims and certainly not from teammates or opponents. The players are those who suffer these insults the most and certainly not from our category”. Umberto Calcagno, president of the Football Association, spoke to the microphones of Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1.

Should Acerbi apologize publicly? “I don't think so, because Juan Jesus' words are indicative. Acerbi apologized immediately and the apologies were accepted. The things that happen inside the pitch must not have justifications, but the recognition of the mistake was made by a person who we all recognize it as a point of reference in behavior.”