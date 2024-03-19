On the Acerbi case “the sports judge, having read the match director's report, deems it necessary for the federal prosecutor to investigate in detail what happened between the Napoli club player Juan Guilherme Nunes and, if necessary, having also consulted those directly involved, to report to this judge. Jesus and the player of the International Club Francesco Acerbi regarding any expressions of racial discrimination uttered by the latter towards the player of the Napoli Club”. This is what we read in a note from sports justice.

What happened

Francesco Acerbi meanwhile denies having uttered racist insults during Inter-Napoli. Juan Jesus, after the complaints on the pitch and the soft statements after the match, returns to accuse the Nerazzurri: “he called me nigger”. The case, which led to Acerbi's exclusion from the national team, is destined to have further consequences after the words of the two players the day after. Juan Jesus, during the match played on Sunday in Milan, reported the episode to the referee Federico La Penna. The Brazilian told the race director that he had been addressed with the term 'nigger'. In the post-match, the South American debunked the issue to Dazn's microphones.

“I didn't say any racist words, that's for sure. I didn't hear Juan Jesus, in my opinion he even misunderstood”, Acerbi's version responding to reporters on the case involving him. “Why should I have apologized? I know that I didn't say racist words, I've been playing football for twenty years and I know what I'm saying,” the Inter defender told the reporters waiting for him at the Milan station.