The Inter defender after the victory over Sassuolo: “Today’s real game, on the 4th we have to be brilliant physically”. The goalkeeper echoes him: “I have a lot of faith in this team”

Winning always counts, even in a friendly match. Above all if the performance is positive against a real opponent and if in six days at the Giuseppe Meazza Napoli gets to knock. The Inter players know this well after the 1-0 victory in the friendly against Sassuolo. From Francesco Acerbi who reaffirms the importance of a “real” match a few nights before the direct match to André Onana who warns Luciano Spalletti’s team: “We can win with everyone, we proved it against Barcelona”.

Speak Acerbi — The first to make his voice heard is the defender on loan from Lazio: “Today we played our best match of the month, really excellent. It was a real match waiting for Napoli – analyzes the defender -, we’re getting better and better and we’ll need to be brilliant and with a clear head: facing the leaders is an important opportunity. Now that Lautaro is back, then, it will be difficult for the opponents to play against our forwards. We will need compactness.” Then there’s room for a few questions about the future, his and his teammates: “Handanovic? He’s been a point of reference for many years and will be as long as he stays at Inter. He’s a leader even when he’s not playing, he’s very important to us. He likes him joking, but when it has to be serious, it is. As for me, I’m giving my all to lend a hand to the team, as I’ve always done in my career: I’d like to stay here, but I’ll think about the future in a few months. Between April and May everyone will make their own assessments”. Finally, the most talked about teammate, Milan Skriniar: “I see him serene, but his renewal concerns him and the club. I wish him a big good luck, whatever decision he takes”. See also Supercoppa Primavera, Empoli-Fiorentina: the cup returns to Florence after 10 years!

The goalkeeper — Finally, the words of André Onana, initially even in Italian: “Excellent game today against a great team, it was important to win. I have a lot of faith in this team, we can win with everyone and we have shown it in the past by also winning against Barcelona. We are “A great team, made up of great players. Cameroon? I will continue to support my national team because I care a lot about them, but now I will only think about my club. I want to keep my head free and win as many titles as possible with Inter.” And then his football philosophy: “I’ve observed many goalkeepers including Julio Cesar, but the role has changed and it’s different from years ago. You play with your feet and advance with your range, so I look at everyone but today being a goalkeeper is something else compared to previous years. Handanovic? Everyone knows him and few have done as much as him in his career. I have a great relationship with Samir, I take my hat off to what he represents.” See also The sports judge sanctions Bonucci for the dispute at the end of the race: a fine of 10 thousand euros

December 29, 2022 (change December 29, 2022 | 20:28)

