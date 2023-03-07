With the Spin P4 Acer offers a robust, powerful but still manageable convertible, with a 14-inch touch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio that works both with the touch and with the included pen. The idea is clearly that of a powerful business tool, as the internal equipment is more impressive than the image quality. The display is in fact a WUXGA IPS with HD resolution (1920×1200), not particularly faithful in colors or blacks, not very visible in direct sunlight. However, it is a responsive multitouch that works very well with the stylus, which allows you to act directly on projects by writing and includes all the touch functions of Windows 11 Pro, plus others added by Acer. If the design doesn’t offer any eccentric touch, it’s because the TravelMate Spin P4 is a solid computer, with an aluminum and magnesium alloy body, all in any case at a weight that remains in the range of one and a half kilos.

The version we tested is the one with the twelfth generation Intel Core i7 vPro, but the version with AMD Ryzen Pro is also available. With 16GB of RAM, the result is a responsive and snappy system that knows no jamming in daily and above all professional use . Programs open lightning fast and productivity gains. For example, you immediately notice how the new P4 is optimized for video conferencing, thanks to microphones with AI-based noise reduction, four upward-facing speakers and integrated DTS audio. Making calls and video calls with this computer is always easy because the AI ​​actually does its duty, and manages to modify and cancel background noise allowing us to speak and be understood even in noisy and crowded situations.

In daily use, the computer really gives its best, thanks also to a long-lasting battery that with moderate use has always exceeded ten hours of use. It should also be said that charging is very fast, so it is difficult to run out of power. The number of ports is also excellent, with one HDMI, two USB-A 3.2, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, headphone jack, and a microSD slot. The camera is 1080P with Windows Hello face recognition, but for unlocking there is also the fingerprint reader placed on the power button. Also important for safety is the addition of Pluton technology designed by Microsoft in the model with Ryzen. Prices start at 1,099 euros, and it’s the perfect choice for professionals who want a PC that can handle large loads, but which itself isn’t an exhausting load to carry around.