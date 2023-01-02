Over the years we have seen various trend technologies are born and die much faster than others. Some, for purely technical reasons, others due to a poor response from the public. Among all these, however, there is one that has been able to accompany us for more than a decade: a constant and continuous race to create a technology that would allow you to experience the images from your screen in a more real way than ever. We are obviously talking about the much talked about 3D – back in vogue once again in recent months thanks to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water – which finally promises to establish itself on the market, thanks to brand new and intriguing branded products Acer Spatial Labs.

In fact, during an exclusive closed-door test session, we had the opportunity to test some new Acer-branded products first-hand, which include two monitors and the gaming laptop Acer Predator Helios 300all equipped with a new 3D technology designed by Spatial Labsa study recently acquired by Acer.

The peculiarity of all these devices, as we will better explore in the next few lines, is that of producing 3D images without the use of accessory peripherals such as, for example, the more classic goggles.

Acer SpatialLabs: 3D without glasses

Both the two external monitors Acer SpatialLabs View and View Pro, and the Predator Helios 300 laptop, share the same 15.6 inch 4K panel and the same innovative 3D technology stereoscopic which allows the user to view 3D images without using goggles. But how does it work in detail?

The basic idea, without going too far into tricky technicalities, is to combine a special panel with two micro cameras capable of detecting the distance and movements of the user’s eyes: the devices in fact mount a panel capable of constructing two images with a different depth – depth which is guaranteed by detecting the distance from the user’s monitor – which are then superimposed and joined, creating an optical effect of true three-dimensionality.

Despite an initial sense of bewilderment, the technology is capable of giving a 3D effect in just a few moments agreeable and never too accentuated. Perhaps the greatest strength is this: the 3D is there and it shows, but it doesn’t bother and it doesn’t make the screen view heavy. Seeing 3D models literally coming out of the screen, with the consequent sensation of being able to touch them with your hand, is something that is difficult to describe, but certainly worth trying.

3D in gaming

Designed as a gaming laptop, Acer Predator Helios 300 – as well as Acer SpatialLab View – obviously allows you to take advantage of this new technology also, and above all, during gaming sessions. The panel, which as we said boasts a 4K resolution, scale to 1080p while using stereoscopic 3D technology. Thanks to a dedicated hub software, it is in fact possible to activate the SpatialLab visualization and thus start enjoying the extraordinary 3D effect. All of this, as anticipated, is also possible while playing a video game. I am indeed more than 50Currently, the titles that are able to support 3D mode and of course the list is constantly expanding. Among the games currently supported, among other things, we find productions of a certain thickness, such as God of War (2018), Forza Horizon 5 and evergreen The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (which has recently been enriched with a very precious next-gen version).

During our test, we just played the latest iteration of the car simulation series from Microsoft. Play Forza Horizon 5 and crossing the most exciting areas of the globe fully perceiving their depth is an incredible feeling that deserves to be experienced. The feeling, as reiterated several times, is light and never aggressiveand it also shines on a title that can be as simple as a racing game.

The only discordant note, we found it in the management of the interfaces, which do not always show a very clear transition from 2D to 3D. Fortunately, these are micro-glitches that can be easily solved and which do not affect the general user experience at all.

Obviously, the great limitation of this technology is represented by the hardware: to allow a smooth experience it is necessary to have at least one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti.

The future?

We said it at the beginning: the 3D trend shows no sign of vanishing, and indeed reappears in increasingly different and more interesting forms, as well as, obviously, increasingly technologically advanced. With external monitors SpatialLab View and View Pro – the first designed for a more casual audience, the other for purely use professional – Acer demonstrates that it has a clear understanding of which direction to take in this field and we are curious to find out what it holds for us in the future. Waiting for the official launch of the two external monitors, above all to be able to have a comparison also in relation to the selling pricewe remind you that SpatialLab View and View Pro and the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop will be made available during the 2023.