With an increasingly concise countdown to the start of CES 2021, and given the strange entirely digital format on which the fair is planned this year, companies are taking advantage of this last weekend to advance the product lines they will present. And it is that in the case of Acer, an important part of this program seems to be specifically designed for the video game industry, with the arrival of new Gaming monitors specifically geared for use on consoles and PCs.

Acer Nitro XV282K KV 4K UHD

Presented under a panel 28-inch IPS LCD with 3K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), we find what seems, so far, the best gaming monitor to enjoy the most advanced experience and optimized for the new generation of Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

However, this does not mean that it is not a suitable monitor for any other activity outside the consoles, being in fact an equally interesting piece for PC gamers.

And is that this monitor has high performance characteristics such as an image refresh rate of 144Hz from the beginning, as well as the HDMI 2.1 connectivity Supports resolutions up to 4K UHD 120Hz with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

In addition, the main panel of this monitor is supported by image enhancement technologies such as the HDR 400 or IPS liquid crystal, as well as a collection of features that aim to reduce eyestrain. Acer VisionCare 3.0 with this monitor includes LightSense, ColorSense, ProxiSense and BluelightShield Pro; in addition to certification TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe, which ensures us the ability to play for hours and hours without subjecting to fatigue or damage to our vision.

The Acer Nitro XV282K KV will be available from next February on the Asian continent, reaching the rest of the markets during the month of May, at a price of approximately $ 900 for North America, and 950 euros in Europe.

Acer Predator XB273U NX

The Acer Predator XB273U NX is a monitor of 27 inches with WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels),an overclocked refresh rate of 275Hz, and a minimum response time of just 0.5 milliseconds (GtG).

The NX works with technology Acer Agile-Splendor IPS for the widest viewing angles, as well as with the recently launched NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer. This system measures the time that elapses between a mouse click and the resulting pixel result on the screen. It will be interesting to measure given the NVIDIA G-Sync technology built into this panel.

The Acer Predator XB273U NX is expected to launch its first stay under the exclusivity of the Asian market in March, arriving in North America and Europe next May. Thus, its final price has already been released, which will amount to a figure close to 1,100 dollars and 1,100 euros (adding tariffs to the current exchange rate from 7,999 yuan).

Acer Predator XB323QK NV

Finally, the Acer Predator XB323QK NV lands with a large screen of 31.5-inch with 4K capabilities and support for NVIDIA G-Sync technology. As for the rest of its specifications, the monitor will feature a 144Hz image refresh rate and a wide 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as Acer’s Agile Splendor IPS technology and VESA DisplayHDR 400 and TÜV certifications. Rheinland Eyesafe.

The Acer Predator XB323QK NV will be available in May 2021 in North America and EMEA, and in China in March. This monitor will be available for a price of approximately $ 1,200 and 1,200 euros (readjusted on the change from 8,999 yuan).