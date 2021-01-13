In addition to the recent presentation of its new gaming monitors, much of Acer’s commitment presented during CES 2021 has focused on upgrading their gaming laptop families, which will receive the newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobile graphics cards, along with some top-notch enhancements such as displays with refresh rates up to 360 Hz, and options on the new processors. AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile and 11th Gen Intel Core H.

Thus, we have been able to see improvements in the Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 SE, Nitro 5 and both Aspire 5 and 7. Next we will do a review of each model and its new specification sheet.

Acer Aspire 5 and Aspire 7

The Aspire series tries to provide users with everything they need to express themselves and express their passions. And it is that despite the fact that they are powerful and complete laptops, their main attraction focuses on their discreet design, prioritizing features such as display quality, weight or battery life.

Starting with the Aspire 5, we will find a new mobile processor AMD Ryzen 5000 series and an AMD Radeon RX 640 graphics, accompanied by a memory of 24GB and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD NVMe and / or higher than a 2 TB hard drive. Its 0.70-inch (17.95mm) slim design and sandblasted aluminum cover give it a sleek, polished appearance.

As for the Aspire 7, you will also receive the mobile processors AMD Ryzen 5000 series, changing your GPU for a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, increasing your memory up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and keeping your internal storage in 1 TB PCIe SSD.

The rest of the main features remain shared, offering a 15.6-inch IPS FHD screen with narrow edges and Acer BlueLightShield technology, a wide section of connectivity with a USB-C port for ultra-fast data transfer and Dual band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), and a thermal design with multiple cooling modes.

With a launch date also shared for the month of February, both laptops are expected to initially land in Europe with prices that will start from 699 euros for the Aspire 5, and from 899 dollars for the Aspire 7.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is the only one of the group with updated models based on Intel and AMD. And it is that it is a line of balanced notebooks intended for casual gamers who are ready for something better. These devices have been painstakingly designed to meet the needs of any PC enthusiast, whether it’s browsing the growing global catalog of game titles or editing game montages.

Available under two 15.6 or 17.3-inch screen variants, with a quad panel high definition (QHD) with a refresh rate of 165 Hz or a panel high definition (FHD) with a refresh rate of up to 360 Hz, maintaining a response time of 3 ms for both screens.





As for its interior, on the one hand we will find the set equipped with mobile processors AMD Ryzen 7 5000 H Series, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. On the other hand, the Intel version of the Acer Nitro 5 line works with the latest processors in the series 11th Gen Intel Core H. This device is powered by a 144Hz screen with a brightness of 300 nits and what Acer suggests is a response time of 3 ms.

Completing these powerful CPU and GPU combinations, both versions of the notebook will feature two slots for an M.2 PCIe and / or SATA SSD supporting up to 2 TB NVMe SSD or 2 TB HDD, up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 RAM, and a fast network connection thanks to its Killer E2600 and Wi-Fi 6 support.

At the moment no details have been released on the date or price of the Acer Nitro 5 with Intel, while the AMD version will be launched in Europe during the next month of February, under a starting price of around 1,299 euros.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Whether gaming or watching movies, gamers will appreciate the Predator Triton 300 SE’s 14-inch FHD display that features a 144Hz refresh rate and is surrounded by three slim bezels and a rather understated and elegant brushed metallic finishes. Although without a doubt the Predator Triton 300 SE is postulated as a device oriented primarily towards video games.





Equipped with a processor Intel Core i7 up to 11th generation H35 series special edition that reaches up to 5 GHz for blazing fast performance, combined with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GPU and an AeroBlade dual-fan cooling system and Acer’s Vortex Flow technology, this notebook will allow us to play at peak performance while keeping temperatures under control, even during the most intense gaming sessions.

All this while maintaining its maximum portability with a chassis of just 0.7 inches thick, a reduced weight of 1.7 kilograms, and a battery for up to 10 hours of autonomy. Finally, it highlights its wide range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and HDMI. Finally, PredatorSense and a Turbo key give gamers real-time control over their fan speed.

The Predator Triton 300 SE will be available in Europe from next March, available from 1,499 euros.

Acer Predator Helios 300





Closing the renovation of Acer we find the Predator Helios 300, the most powerful gaming laptops presented by the brand at this fair, which have received a new updated version with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and a 240Hz 3ms IPS display, which added to its base of up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, will allow us to achieve maximum performance in any next-generation game, enjoying a fluid experience using ray tracing technologies.

This updated GPU model will be available in Europe from February, landing under an expected starting price. around 1,499 euros.