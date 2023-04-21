Acer officially unveiled its new gaming laptops, Predator Triton 17 X And Predator Helios Neo 16: these are extremely sophisticated devices, equipped with 13th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPUs, designed for gamers but also for creators.

Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) is a portable that combines style and power, ideal for gaming and work. It fits the needs of those looking for a thin and light device, but capable of supporting very demanding games and applications in terms of graphics and resources, with good battery life for everyday use.

With one less than an inch thick, the Triton 17 X has a refined and minimalist look. The metal shell is CNC machined and features a polished and sandblasted surface, a precisely etched RGB-illuminated Predator logo, speakers with a stainless steel finish, diamond-cut detailing, and well-placed air vents. The simple and creative design makes it a classy product in any situation.

Under the beautiful metal cover are hidden components of the highest level, which make the Predator Triton 17 X one of the fastest laptops for gamers and creators. It can be equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The processor 13th generation Intel Core i9 has a new high-performance hybrid architecture that offers up to 24 cores with a maximum turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz, ensuring an exceptional mobile gaming experience.

The GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop is based on the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which offers excellent performance thanks to DLSS 3 with AI and allows you to create realistic virtual worlds with continuous ray tracing.

Acer Predator Triton 17 X

The technologies Max-Q optimize system performance, power, battery life, and audio for maximum efficiency. For those who want even more performance, it can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 5600Hz memory and up to 4TB of PCIe solid-state drives in RAID 0.

With Predator Triton 17 X you can enjoy amazing graphics on one 17 inch screen (16:10) which immerses you in the game. You can choose from two panel options, one of which is a WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) display with a refresh rate of 250Hz, a maximum brightness of more than 1,000 nits to meet the DisplayHDR standard, and a very high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

This panel also offers you a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for vivid, true-to-life images and is Eyesafe certified as a low blue light display, which reduces 80% of harmful blue light. Thanks to NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC you can have a smooth game like no other.





Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) is the new model of the Helios series that offers high quality components at a more affordable cost. The design is original and fun, with secret codes laser embossed on the black anodized top cover, challenging players to discover the meaning.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 has different configurations with very powerful 13th Generation Intel Core HX processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a maximum graphics power (MGP) of 140W. The dual channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM can go up to 32GB and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0, to ensure fast loading speeds in the most demanding games.

Acer’s advanced cooling system, with an all-metal AeroBlade fan and liquid metal-based thermal paste on the CPU, allows you to take full advantage of the machine’s performance.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 also has great graphics, with multiple display options including a WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display at 165Hz and 3ms latency, and a WUXGA (1920×1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate that covers 100% of the sRGB color space. Both displays have NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC, which ensure smooth and lifelike images in the fastest games.

Prices and availability