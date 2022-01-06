To the CES 2022 the new ones were also presented gaming desktop from Acer, namely Acer Predator Orion 5000 and Predator Orion 3000, powerful desktop computers designed especially for higher performance in the videogame field.
Predator Orion 5000 mounts CPUs up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 (with Intel H670 chipset), which can be equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs to offer cutting-edge solutions. With Windows 11 built in, it is equipped with 64GB of DDR5 4,000MHz DDR5 RAM and has up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.05 SSD memory.
On the cooling and design front, count on ARGB-infused Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans that use static pressure to optimize airflow, while sealed bearings and curved fan blade shape reduce noise and vibration.
Characterized by a particular obsidian black chassis, made of tinted glass and metal mesh, the ARGB hardware and fans are visible from the transparent side panels which, thanks to EMI compliance, protect the user and peripherals from potential electromagnetic interference.
However, it is possible to disassemble the body without tools to easily access the internal components, for example by introducing a different liquid cooling system up to 240 mm, in addition to the flexibility of configuration and updating.
Features that help reduce latency include the E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller Killer and Intel Wi-Fi 6E4 for more reliable internet connections; DTS: X Ultra allows gamers to transform any type of headphone or speaker into a sophisticated 360-degree sound system. Four USB ports (3x Type-A and 1x Type-C) and audio jacks located on the top of the chassis allow for easy access, while numerous other ports on the rear of the tower help to hide the cables that are handled less frequently from view.
Acer Orion 5000 data sheet
- CPU: up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM memory: 64GB 4,000MHz DDR5 RAM
- Storage: Up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.05 SSD memory
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- Ports: Four USB ports (3x Type-A and 1x Type-C) and audio jack
- Audio: Integrated DTS: X Ultra
- Starting price: 2,699 euros
- Release date: April 2022
L’Acer Predator Orion 3000 is another next-generation desktop from Acer, featuring up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors (on Intel B660 chipset) and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. The Predator Orion 3000 series is designed for gamers looking for the best user experience a mid-tower can provide. Up to 64GB of DDR4 3,200MHz memory and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage round out the hardware specification, with the option to add 6TB of SATA3 HDD storage as well.
The Predator Orion 3000 series features the same appearance as the Predator Orion 5000, encased in a tinted glass, plastic, metal and mesh chassis, with an optional EMI-compliant clear panel on the sides.
Three 92x92mm Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans optimize airflow and cool internal components. In addition, the front and rear fan hubs feature integrated RGB LEDs, the lighting of which can be controlled using PredatorSense software.
The Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 connectivity (Gig +) and Control Center 2.0 are the elements concerning the connection, while the audio relies on DTS: X Ultra. Predator Orion 3000 comes standard with Windows 11.
Acer Orion 5000 data sheet
- CPU: up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- RAM memory: Up to 64GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM
- Storage: Up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4 SSD + 6TB SATA3 HDD
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- Ports: Four USB ports (3x Type-A and 1x Type-C) and audio jack
- Audio: Integrated DTS: X Ultra
- Starting price: 1,999 euros
- Release date: May 2022
