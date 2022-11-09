After months of forced break, the great live export events are finally back, even in our country. Among the most colorful and spectacular we cannot fail to include the national finals of the Acer Predator Leaguea 3vs3 competition that will allow the best Italian players to Rocket League to compete with the other nations of the EMEA circuit (Europe, Middle East and Africa) for a place among the greatest ever. The final appointment will be played on November 13, 2022 at the Mediaworld inside the Porta di Roma shopping center.

The Acer Predator League logo

After 2 days of online Qualifier it is time to elect the National Champions, who will represent our country in the international competition! You can watch the finals watchparty live, in a big event with exceptional guests, such as Cicciogamer89who will sign autographs and meet fans on site.

As we said, the Acer Acer Predator League finals will be held on Sunday 13 November starting at 16:00 at the Mediaworld inside the mall Porta di Roma, in via Alberto Lionello 201 in Rome.

As it is a live event, seats are limited! To participate you need to register through this link and carry the electronic ticket generated by the system with you.

Do not miss!