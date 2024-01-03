The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for a Acer Predator 32-inch gaming monitor in 4K and 160 Hz. The reported discount is 46% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €1299. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Acer Predator XB323KRVbmiiiiphuzx, the features
The Acer Predator XB323KRVbmiiiiphuzx monitor measures 30.9P x 72.7L x 63.8H cm. It offers a screen from 32 inches in 3840 x 2160 with a maximum refresh rate of 160 Hz. It has Display Port output, HDMI 2.1 for VRR support, USB-C and USB-A.
It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and has a response time of 0.7 ms (GTG). It also has built-in speakers. The screen can be adjusted in height.
