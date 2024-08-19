We can certainly consider the monitor as one of the most important and significant components of a desktop PC, especially if used for gaming, having to guarantee remarkable visual performance in the latter case. In light of this, Amazon Italy has thought it best to offer you the Acer Nitro XV271UM3 monitor on offer at all-time low with a good 9% discountallowing you to save 50 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The Acer Nitro XV271UM3 gaming monitor is available on offer on Amazon for only 199.90 eurosagainst the 249.90 euros of the recommended price from Acer. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonwhich is why you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.
The main features of the Acer Nitro XV271UM3 monitor
Let’s start first of all from the display 27 inches diagonal And 2K resolutionwhich guarantees a truly excellent view for all the new generation video games, as well as streaming movies and TV series. Excellent refresh rate of 180Hzcapable of ensuring maximum fluidity even in the most hectic situations.
Thanks to the AMD FreeSync Premium technology you can finally say goodbye to those annoying flickerings, making the images much smoother and more fluid than in the past. The response times in this case are really reduced to a minimum, equal to just 1 millisecond: this is a fundamental parameter especially if you play online multiplayer, where good reactivity is required to take home the victory.
