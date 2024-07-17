The offers proposed by Amazon Italy for Prime Day also include notebooks designed for gaming, such as theAcer Nitro V 16 ANV16-41-R0E8with Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, now available with a 17% discount. If you are interested in the promotion, you can access the page dedicated to this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The recommended price for this laptop is 1,199 euros, while the promotional price for Prime Day is only 999 euroswith a saving of 200 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy, with immediate availability for shipping.
Acer Nitro V 16 Features
The Acer Nitro V 16 ANV16-41-R0E8 features a 16-inch WUXGA IPS (1920 x 1200 px) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate at 300 nits and a 1024 GB SSD. As previously mentioned, this model boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card which, combined with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, guarantee exceptional performance in Full HD and full access to technologies such as DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing.
The preinstalled operating system is Windows 11 Home. It includes USB Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet LAN, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 that ensure versatile connectivity. Through the Sense function of the Nitro V 16 you can easily control and monitor the performance of the laptop, adjust the fan speed, check the health status of the system and optimize it for gaming or other activities with just a few clicks.
