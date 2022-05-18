Acer today unveiled its next products at the Next @ Acer event, the global press conference where the company’s latest news was presented: starting with Chromebooks, a convertible and a tablet. Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is equipped with performance-oriented 12th Generation Intel Core processors, features a ruggedized design and an integrated fast-charging USI pen for writing on 14-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) or WUXGA (1920×1200) aspect ratio displays 16:10. It will be available in August starting from 879 euros. Acer also unveiled the Chromebook Tab 510 (D652N / D652NL), which combines the performance of Chrome with the convenience of a tablet. The display is IPS full HD with 16:10 aspect ratio and WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200), with 5 megapixel front WIPI webcam and 8 megapixel rear WIPI webcam. Includes a built-in USI pen with 4,096 sensitivity levels. There is also an optional cover with integrated keyboard that allows you to use the device as a notebook.

Acer has updated the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptops by pairing an optional 16-inch OLED display with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA RTX A5500 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs. The new ConceptD 500 models offer 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA RTX A4000 or GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs, up to 128 GB of DDR4 3200 Mhz memory, up to 4 TB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD storage and up to 4 TB of HDD storage. ConceptD 100 desktops are now equipped with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors and NVIDIA T400 or T1000 GPUs. They have up to 128 GB of 3200 Mhz DDR4 memory, up to 2 TB of 7200 RPM HDD and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCI-e / Gen 4 SSD memory. They will all be available between September and October with prices ranging from € 1,399 to € 2,799 depending on the configurations.

Many new features also for the Vero line, made with ecological sustainability in mind: two new Aspire Vero laptops designed in a sustainable way are equipped with the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors and are available with 14 and 15 inch FHD displays in a new range of colors. The Veriton Vero professional all-in-one desktop features a 24-inch FHD IPS display and a thin bezel design that offers an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new 23.8-inch and 27-inch Vero monitors are equipped with IPS panels and are designed according to eco-sustainability criteria. The Vero mouse and keyboard with silent keys reduce typing and clicking sounds, while the Vero PD2325W projector enables clear and precise presentations thanks to the 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and 125% Rec color gamut. 709.

Acer today announced the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop, which brings stereoscopic 3D without the use of glasses to the world of gaming computers. With the SpatialLabs TrueGame app, it will support over 50 of the most popular games at launch and will support new titles as they roll out. The hardware equipment is generous: 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. It will be available from the end of the year, price to be announced. Alongside the 3D gaming laptop, Acer also announces the Predator Triton 300 SE slim gaming laptop, featuring the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GU and 16:10 aspect ratio OLED panels. , and the Predator XB273K LV and Acer Nitro XV272U RV gaming monitors. The SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D product offering also includes two new portable external displays for content creators and gamers: Acer SpatialLabs View addresses the needs of professionals by bringing stereoscopic 3D viewing to PC gaming, media content and even user-generated content , while SpatialLabs View Pro is designed to support all the steps of professional use: from creation in the office to on-the-road sales to the installation of permanent displays in the points of sale.

The Swift and Spin series have also been updated, and all laptops offer 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11. Most notably, the Acer Spin 5 is an Intel Evo certified notebook with a 14-inch WQXGA touch display with 16 aspect ratio. : 10, while the 14-inch Spin 3 convertible is a slim profile 2-in-1 FHD laptop with an integrated Acer Active Stylus for drawing and writing on the go. Prices starting from 1,399 and 999 euros, respectively. Available between June and July. Swift 3 OLED offers a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA + (2.8k) OLED display with a 92 percent screen-to-chassis ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified. The display supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut . The laptop has a 17.9mm thick aluminum chassis, weighs 1.4kg; features an OceanGlass touchpad, made from recycling ocean plastic waste, which offers a glass-like feel. It will be available in July with prices from 999 euros.

Finally, Acer has launched the TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 professional laptop series with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core vPro or AMD Ryzen PRO processors. The new TravelMate P4 is now available with a 14 or 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and slim bezels; made of aluminum and magnesium alloy and with PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic materials. The TravelMate Spin P4 convertible features an anti-reflective Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen. The new TravelMate P2 notebooks are equipped with 12th generation Intel Core CPUs and are available with 14 and 15.6-inch displays; they are made with PCR and OBP plastics.