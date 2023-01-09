Acer has announced the new Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 gaming laptops and the new Swift Go 14 notebook powered by AMD RyzenTM 7000 Series processors. The laptops feature displays with 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA or 17.3-inch FHD/QHD resolutions , and rely on a new liquid metal thermal paste to bring down CPU temperatures. Swift Go 14 combines a new processor, a colorful OLED display and an improved battery life, all in a new thin and light design. The two Acer Nitro devices are equipped with up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 memory. The laptops use two fans, four fan outlets located on the sides and rear, one air at the top and additional support via a new liquid metal thermal paste. Also integrated are NitroSense software and a NitroSense key, allowing users to monitor platform temperatures, adjust fan speeds and general settings. AMD gaming notebooks also offer one HDMI 2.1 port, one microSD card reader, USB 2.0, ThunderboltTM 4, one USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C display port with Power Delivery support, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one of which allows offline charging. Each model is equipped with Intel KillerTM LAN E2600G and is Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E enabled, offering higher bandwidth and better connectivity for wired and wireless connections. Both laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

Swift Go 14 (SFG14-42) has a 14.9mm aluminum chassis design, with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow side bezels, measures 4.15mm and weighs less than 1.3kg. It combines the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors with a 16:10 aspect ratio OLED display and a 120Hz frame rate. The Swift Go 14’s displays achieve a peak brightness of 500 nits, with DCI-P3 color gamut at 100% and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. The device features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel with 2880×1800 resolution, TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification, backlit keyboard and OceanGlassTM touchpad, which offers a glass-like tactile sensation. Acer Nitro 16 will be available in Italy in May starting at 1,499 euros. Acer Nitro 17 will be available in Italy in May starting at 1,599 euros. Acer Swift Go 14 will be available in Italy in May starting from 999 euros.