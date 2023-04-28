Acer is a well-known company in the tech world and surely you too have heard of it several times, perhaps even interfacing with some of its products. Today we are here to tell you about many interesting news and upcoming devices announced by the company a few days ago. Hold on tight because you will see some beautiful ones!

Acer: many innovations presented at the Global Press Conference

On the occasion of the Global Press Conference which was held in the afternoon of April 20, Acer presented many new interesting products to be discovered, ranging from PCs to e-bikes, many of which share a great goal: to be more eco-sustainable ! Even if with a slight delay, today we want to share all of them with you these exciting news.

Let’s start immediately with some products from the eco-friendly Vero line: a notebook and a projector. We are talking about the Aspire 15 AV15-53P notebook and the PL3510ATV projector. Why are they more sustainable? The PC is manufactured with ben 30% less CO2 emissions, while as far as the projector is concerned, a 4800 ansi lumen laser light source is used, however reducing energy consumption by about 50%. As if that weren’t enough, both use 40% recycled plastic in their frame.

Obviously, in addition to these pluses, there are also excellent performances, with a PC featuring the latest 13th generation Intel Core i7 processors and a 1440p QHD resolution, and a projector with smart features thanks to an integrated Android TV dongle! Prices? 899 euros for the notebook and 1399 euros for the projector.

In addition to PCs and projectors, we also find an Acerpure Pro air purifier, which is still part of the Vero family: made with 35% recycled materials with a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions during manufacturing, it allows you to eliminate up to 99% of PM2.5 particles and formaldehyde in the air. In short, an excellent purchase for your home!

In addition to sustainable devices, Acer also announced convertible chromebooks and PCs for gamers. But let’s go in order. The first category includes the Spin 714 chromebooks and their Enterprise version Spin 714. We are talking about devices with high performance, fast charging and long battery life, without going overboard with the costs. As already mentioned, we are dealing with convertibles with the ability to rotate the display 360 degrees, and an attachable stylus to facilitate work and study. If you are looking for a new PC but also need a tablet to work and take notes in comfort, these solutions could be right for you. The price for the basic model is 999 euros.

Acer also presented 6 models of the TravelMate professional line: the P2, P4, P4 Spin and P6 series. You can choose between 14 and 16-inch formats, with 65Wh fast charging, fingerprint reader and latest generation Intel Core vPro processors. For costs, they range from 999 euros up to 1399 euros.

As for the novelty for video game lovers, 4 devices are coming: Triton 17 X, Triton 14, Helios Neo 16 and Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition series. Without going into too much detail, the devices will feature Intel Core i7 and i9 chips with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series video cards. These are perfect PCs for gamers and graphics professionals.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention Ebii, the single motor electric bike branded Acer which even implements an artificial intelligence, capable of improving and personalizing the user experience based on driving conditions, pedaling power and obviously the desired level of assistance. The bike will be able to automatically recognize the type of route and knowing the cyclist’s preferences will make the ride more peaceful and pleasant. In short, a little gem that allows us to conclude this interesting recap in the best possible way!