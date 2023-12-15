Acer recently introduced its new notebook model, Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72), which comes with AI-powered features. The device is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with an Intel Arc graphics card and Intel AI Boost, as well as a new proprietary neural processing unit. These features allow the notebook to offer high performance while maintaining a compact and lightweight design. Swift Go 14 was designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users, including students, professionals, and creators. Among the AI-based features present in the device are Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedView, both optimized for video conferencing and to improve the user experience on the notebook's OLED display. Additionally, the notebook comes with Windows 11 Microsoft Copilot, which makes it easier to run projects and manage workflows.

According to James Lin, General Manager Notebooks at Acer Inc., the new Swift Go 14 is not limited to its design and high-resolution display, but also integrates advanced technologies to support different functions and lifestyles. The device is one of the first on the market to be equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, which promise to be pioneers in the development of generative artificial intelligence tasks on Acer devices. From a performance point of view, Swift Go 14 is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and is certified as an Intel Evo Edition laptop. It meets performance requirements such as instant wake-up, fast charging and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. H-series processors include Intel AI Boost, a dedicated AI engine, and an integrated Intel Arc GPU, offering optimized performance.

As for AI-powered features, streaming and video conferencing on Swift Go 14 are improved thanks to AI technology. The QHD 1440p webcam, Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedView enhance the visual and audio experience, offering features such as background blur and gaze correction. The Acer QuickPanel feature automatically activates when your camera or microphone is detected, allowing you to quickly set up video conferencing settings. Additionally, Swift Go 14 offers the AcerSense application, which integrates an Acer AI Zone card to easily discover the device's AI functions. As for connectivity, the notebook has several ports, including two USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1 and a MicroSD slot, as well as Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio for wireless audio and network connections.

The Swift Go 14's design features a lightweight aluminum frame and an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad, offering a larger sliding surface. The 14-inch notebook's OLED display offers resolutions up to 2.8K (2880×1800) with 100% DCI-P3 certification, VESA Display HDR True Black 500 and 90 Hz refresh rate. Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) will available in Italy starting from December, with a starting price of 1199 euros. Exact specifications, pricing and availability may vary by region.