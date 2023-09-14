Acer also adds electric scooters to its product portfolio, with two new eScooter models characterized by powerful motors and a foldable design. The new Acer eScooters of the ES series are able to reach up to 60 km of distance on a single charge. The Acer ES Series 5 scooter weighs 18.5 kg and measures 118 x 49 x 125 cm. The 36 V/ 350W -550W Max motor, positioned at the front, allows you to quickly reach the maximum authorized speed of 20 km/h. Equipped with advanced and hi-tech functions, which can be set via the supplied app, such as headlight control, electric lock and side lighting, it offers 3 speed levels that allow you to easily switch from casual driving to 6 km/h , to commuter mode at 10 km/h and to sports mode at 20 km/h. It also has a cruise control option. The 15 Ah lithium ion battery is capable of covering up to 60 km on a single charge. The Acer ES Series 5 Foldable eScooter weighs 18.5kg and features a shock-resistant aluminum frame design. It features ergonomic and durable handles, a large 64 x 16.5 cm footplate for a comfortable aligned feet position, as well as puncture-proof 10-inch solid rubber tires, which ensure reliable grip on the road surface and comfortable travel on city streets. The Acer ES Series 5 also features a rear suspension that reduces road shock by 20-30% for a smoother ride.

Acer ES Series 3 is aimed at those looking for a versatile, lightweight and fast charging scooter model within a more limited budget. This Acer eScooter is equipped with a 7.5 Ah high-capacity lithium-ion battery that recharges in just 4 hours and guarantees a range of up to 30 km. The three speeds allow you to go from calm driving at 6 km/h, to commuter mode at 10 km/h or to a top speed of 20 km/h. It supports climbs with a gradient of 15% thanks to the powerful 36V/250W-400W motor which allows it to move both on flat and sloping roads, supporting loads of up to 100 kg. The new 16 kg foldable eScooter, made of aluminum alloy, features a black design with green graphic elements and has compact dimensions of 107 x 49 x 120 cm. It is equipped with ergonomic and resistant handles and wheels with a diameter of 8.5 inches. The 60 x 16.5 cm footboard offers more space for a stable footing and a safer, smoother ride. Both Acer ES scooters have an IPX5 water protection rating, to allow you to easily cross puddles. The electric motor and battery are protected by a resistant aluminum shell to avoid accidental damage. Prices and launch date will be communicated later.