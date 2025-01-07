The Nitro Blade 7 It was the first console that the Taiwanese company Acer I put it on the market back in September of last year. This came with a processor aimed at computers and with Windows 11 as an operating system in a 7-inch size. However, now the company has announced two more new consoles for the CES 2025: Nitro Blade 8 and Nitro Bucket 11. The latter is gigantic, since it has a huge 11-inch screen.

Acer’s giant and portable console: this is the Nitro Blade 11

He Consumer Electric Show 2025 will witness the new portable console Acerwhose large size is impressive when seen in the hands of a player. It stands out for its huge touch screen 10.95 incheswith a refresh rate of 144Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Its main difference with the Nitro Blaze 8 model is in the size of the screen, since the latter has 8.8 inches.

According to a press releaseIn terms of specifications, the Nitro Blaze 11 is equipped with a processor AMD Ryzen 8040HS, 16GB RAM LPDDR5X and up 2TB internal storage. It includes detachable controllers, a built-in kickstand, Hall effect joysticks, and two back buttons. The Nitro Blaze 8 shares most of the specifications with the 11-inch model, but it lacks the detachable controllers and integrated kickstand.

Both devices include connectivity options such as a 40 Gbps USB4 port, a USB-C 3.2, a USB 3.2 and a microSD card reader. They also have Wifi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a headphone jack, 2W speakers and a directional microphone. They run Windows 11 Home and come with a 3-month PC Game Pass subscription.

The Nitro Blaze 8 weighs 720 grams and measures 305 x 134 x 22 mm, while the Nitro Blaze 11 reaches 1.050 grams and dimensions of 364 x 171 x 15.9 mm. Despite the differences in size, both consoles They have the same 55 Wh batterysomething that seems negative. The 11-inch will have a starting price of $1,099.99while the 8 will cost $899.99 and will be available in the second quarter of 2025.

