Acer presented a further evolution of the technology SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D visualization with the mode 3D Ultra True Gamewhich improves support for 3D rendering of this type.

Acer today announced a major update to SpatialLabs TrueGame, its unique gaming application that applies stereoscopic 3D without the use of glasses, with the addition of 3D Ultra mode. The new feature is expected to enhance the 3D gaming experience through enhanced stereo rendering capabilities, projecting images with increased 3D depth and geometry.

The new update also includes 3D Sense, which is a collection of configurations of stereoscopic 3D effects that allow you to change the display settings to meet the various tastes of the players, which allows you to modify and customize the experience in terms of visual details, effects and intensity of 3D depth.

To learn more about the technology in question, we refer you to our test on SpatialLabs that we published last month, considering that the functionality seems to have improved substantially with these new updates.

SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra mode uses the combination of SpatialLabs eye-tracking technology, stereoscopic 3D viewing, and real-time image rendering solutions to bring 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life. Enabling the feature on stereoscopic 3D games has been simplified with the patented One-click Game Play feature, which allows TrueGame to automatically launch installed games with their pre-configured 3D profiles.

The game profiles that support the new TrueGame 3D Ultra mode include several recent triple-A titles, but the list is destined to increase over time.

SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra mode will be available with a software update to end of January 2023. It also supports the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and Acer SpatialLabs View display. We also saw the new series of Nitro and Predator laptops from Acer at CES 2023.