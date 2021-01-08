CES 2021. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is a lightweight convertible with Chrome OS operating system that stands out for the use of Ryzen Mobile processors. This model it’s of interest because it’s Acer’s first time using them on a Chromebook.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 mounts processors AMD Ryzen 5 3500C or Ryzen 7 3700C quad-core and eight-thread with Radeon Vega graphics. They are actually rebranded versions of the Ryzen 3000U chips that AMD released for Windows laptops in 2019. While they are based on an older architecture than the newer Ryzen 4000Us, they are the most powerful AMD chips available for Chromebooks right now. .

In terms of formats, it is a lightweight convertible with a screen 14-inch multi-touch IPS, narrow bezels, 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a hinge system that allows you to rotate the screen up to 360 degrees on the keyboard and thus favor various modes of use, tablet, laptop and others in between.

Acer will offer memory options from 4 to 16 Gbytes DDR4 and storage from 128 GB eMMC or PCIe NVMe SSD up to 256 Gbytes capacity. It weighs 1.5 kilograms and is MIL-STD-810H certified for resistance against bumps and drops.

It has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. Supports video output via USB-C or an HDMI output also included. It has a backlit keyboard option, a headphone jack and a microSD card reader. It has stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as an HD webcam.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available in February from 480 dollars. Acer will offer an equivalent version for companies with Chrome OS Enterprise, with more memory and storage and enterprise management and security services. It will cost $ 750 and is also the first time Acer has used AMD in a professional Chromebook.

Chromebooks have been the fastest growing laptops in 2020 and are today a real alternative to Windows and macOS in many computing use cases.