Today was held the Acer Global Press Conference and the news announced by Acer for this year they are really many in different areas of the technological world. Among the most prominent announcements we certainly find the new ones Acer Chromebook Spin 714 And Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714the air purifier Acerpure Pro Verobusiness notebooks travelmate and the last ones Predator Triton 17 X And Predator Helios Neo 16; but let’s see them in more detail. Starting from Chromebooksthe latter are equipped with 13th generation Intel CoreTM processors and of one battery with 10 hours of autonomy with quick charge in a completely recyclable ecological structure; they will be available in Italy in July starting from 999 euros.

Particularly interested in environmental issues, Acer brings two completely eco-sustainable innovations to the market, the air purifier Acerpure Pro Vero and the single-motor ebike Acer ebii; the first will be available for purchase from May while the second since September at the price of 1,999 euros. Acer also refreshes its line of powerful gaming desktops by bringing the new to market Predator Orion Xa compact and powerful gaming PC supported by a processor Special Edition 13th Generation Intel CoreTM i9-13900KS it’s a NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4090 liquid-cooled GPU.

All this is accompanied by the presentation of the new notebooks travelmate and several new laptops; The Predator Triton 17 xThe Predator Helios Neo 16The Predator Triton 14 and the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabsTM Edition.