Acer presents us with all the news that will arrive during 2023: from screens with OLED technology to stereoscopic 3D and much more, therefore not only hardware but also software updates.

The novelties in the gaming field are inevitable, we are talking about the line Predator that we know well, which is enriched with notebooks and monitors dedicated to those looking for the top in terms of performance and style (which never hurts).

The Swift line

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) and Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) : thin and elegant lines, like real ultrabooks equipped with maximum connectivity for those who are constantly on the move between home and the office or traveling for work/leisure. Technology OLEDs thrilling with 120Hz refresh rate a 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, VESA certification which guarantees a DisplayHDR with True Black 500 (a huge value on a portable screen) even considering the two maximum resolutions that go from 2.8K (2880×1800) for the early Swift Go 14 and up to 3.2K (3200×2000) for the Swift Go 16 model . If the formats do not seem usual to you, it is because the screen deliberately uses a 16:10 dimension, perfect for improving the productivity of those who work, optimal for exploiting the touchscreen function they are equipped with in addition to the technology TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® designed for those who work several hours on screen. Both versions have a battery capable of offering up to nine and a half hours of constant work, with an overall product weight ranging from 1.3kg to 1.4kg.

Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) will be available in Italy in March starting from 1,099 euroswhile Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) will be available in Italy in February starting from 999 euros. Acer Swift X14 (SFX14-71G) will be available in Italy in April starting from 1,499 euros.

The range of ChromeOS is expanding

Acer Chromebox CX15 : compact design, ideal for those looking for all the power of a real PC equipped with a processor 12th generation Intel Core i7 capable of supporting a wide range of peripherals such as 4 screens and printers for example . This device is ideal for companies and professionals who often need to move and move entire structures, just think of those who work in the field of presentations or meetings for example.

Acer Chromebox CXI5 will be available in Italy in March starting from 349 euros. Acer Add-In-One 24 will be available in Italy in March starting from 799 euros.

Nitro laptops

Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) : screen improved by 5% in terms of size for this model aiming at a level gaming, equipped with a 16-inch monitor with a refresh rate equal to 165Hz, designed for portable competition gaming. 4-zone backlit keyboard with technology RGB customizable. External screen-to-body ratio improved by 84% to ensure a championship viewing experience.

Both models can be equipped with up to 32GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen4 memory, for maximum response in terms of loading. Both models are equipped with a Killer Wi-Fi 6 card for tournament reception and bandwidth. Two microphones, two speakers and an HD camera complete the products.

Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) will be available in Italy in May starting from 1,499 euros. Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) will be available in Italy in May starting from 1,599 euros

Predator Helios notebook

Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) and Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) have processors 13th Generation Intel Core™ i9 or i7 HX paired with GPUs up to NVIDIA

GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop (MGP up to 165W). They are equipped with up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD storage in RAID 0. The first boasts a 16:10 WQXGA capable of reaching 165 Hz of refresh rate and go as far as 240Hz depending on the model (there is also a variant with technology AOU AmLED with MiniLED panel capable of reaching 250Hz of refresh); the second follows the same process but with two extra inches of width.

Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) will be available in Italy in February starting from 2,399 euros. Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) will be available in Italy in March starting from 2,499 euros

Predator X45 & X27U Gaming Monitors

OLED technology at its best. The first, Predator X45 is a monitor that certainly does not care about discretion: Curved, captivating with ultra-narrow borders this monitor does not give up anything with a resolution UWQHD 3440×1440 DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 supports both PC and console from game, HDR10 certified with a peak brightness equal to 1000 nits. The younger brother (so to speak) named Predator X27U it’s a thoughtful 27-inch OLED for professional gamers who will use it day-by-day with EyeSafe technology also with HDR10 and 1000 nits of brightness. Both have 240Hz refresh rate while the response is 0.01ms which can be combined with AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

Predator X45 will be available in Italy in Q2 starting from 1,799 euros. Predator X27U will be available in Italy in Q2 starting from 1,099 euros

SpatialLabs TrueGame stereoscopic 3D technology

Jerry Kao, Co-COO of Acer Inc commented on the advent of this new technology as follows:

“Game development is an art form that requires developers to bring their dreams to incredibly realistic and beautiful 3D worlds. It’s a feat that requires a huge investment of time and creativity. The visual experiences of today’s gamers are severely limited by 2D display devices. With SpatialLabs TrueGame things change: we continue to push the 3D gaming experience by adding full geometric 3D and unleashing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology”

Basically it is a 3D without the use of glasses that any cinema would provide you with but obviously we are talking about a totally different immersion, capable of literally making you enter the screen. The technology currently includes the latest AAA titles and the list is always being updated, not only that: for the more expert it is also possible to go and calibrate this three-dimensional system, acting on the points they prefer. By the end of January 2023 this technology will be available via software update on Predator Helios 300 peripherals Spatial Labs Edition and on the display Acer SpatialLab View.