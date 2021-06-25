The Italian indie fair, Join the indie, has now come to his third edition and will highlight the many talented Italian studios in the still emerging made in Italy videogame: also for this reason, Acer Sara official partner of the event. For the occasion, the organizers summed it all up with the slogan “W the developers“.

Among the news we will have a day dedicated to industry giants, or “Guru” as the official communiqué dubbed them. Therefore, many revelations on development await us, with prestigious guests from every corner of the sector, even internationally. The red carpet of Italian gaming features many big names.

Tiziana Ena by Acer Italy is an example like many others: the official partner of Join The Indie will allow us to see many other guests. Among them we have Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan), Christian Cantamessa (Red Dead Redemption, Manhunt) Marco Massarutto (Kunos Simulations) e Mark Walton (Intel).

The intervention of Giorgio Catania of IIDEA it is just one of the many occasions in which we have had the opportunity to talk about the Italian body. Just yesterday we mentioned the now imminent Italian Video Game Awards, in which titles born on our shores will be subject to an international jury.

Many of the Italian studios involved in the aforementioned awards will be guests on the stage of the fair: we allude to 34BigThings, 3d Clouds, Cordens Interactive, Gamera Interactive, Leonardo Interactive, Invader Studios, Mixed Bag, Reply Game Studios, Studio Evil and Trinity Team.

Speaking of international interventions like the jury mentioned earlier, Join the Indie will have as a guest Borislav Slavov, composer of Crysis 2 is 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 is Divinity: Original Sin II. In link we will also find Cris Taylor (Total Annihilation, Dungeon Siege, Supreme Commander) and Warren Spector (System Shock, Deus Ex, Epic Mickey).

The enthusiasm of the sponsors is also tangible in the programs designed for emerging developers. Tiziana Ena states that Acer intends to make available to them “very high performance devices»Provided they apply by June 30th. You can follow the event on affiliate streaming channels or on the official website between today (16:00) and tomorrow.