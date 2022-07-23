Is a laptop with less impact on the environment possible? Acer is convinced so, and its answer is this 15.6-inch laptop, the new Aspire Vero. A computer that shows its ecological vocation already from the packaging, made almost entirely of recycled paper. The laptop, then, is covered in regenerated plastic, which Acer has managed to make a characterizing element of the aesthetics of the product, decidedly well done. The company claims 30 percent recycled plastic in the main body, and 50 percent for the keyboard buttons. As if that weren’t enough, Vero also has an internal control panel that allows you to adjust consumption and minimize battery stress, from Performance to Eco +. Vero is available in two versions: one with Intel Core i5-1155G7, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD at 799 euros, and one with i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD at 999 euros of list price, however. already discounted on the official Acer website.

The aesthetic aspect of Aspire Vero is very captivating, with the typical effect of recycled plastic with colors shifted to gray and yellow. Although the computer seems less solid than those made of aluminum, its square lines and the low weight of 1.8 kilos make it portable without much thought. The screen is 15.6 inches wide with Full HD resolution, and as regards the connections there are a gigabit Ethernet LAN port, an HDMI 2.0, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and three USB A, as well as the audio jack, the port of charging and a port for SD Card. Compatibility with standard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Note that the USB-C port does not support video output, so you will need the HDMI cable to connect to an external monitor. Finally, Aspire Vero is easily upgradeable, with easy access to SSD, wireless card and SO-DIMM memory slot.

Excellent keyboard, with a good key travel (1.3 mm) and excellent visibility even without activated backlight. Given the extra space, there is also the number pad on the right. On the upper left side of the touchpad we find a fingerprint sensor, which is used exclusively for logging in. The webcam sadly stops at 720p resolution and while it does a good job in well-lit environments, the definition is too low by today’s standards. Excellent speakers, which return a powerful and crystal clear sound at a good volume, even with a little bass. Great for listening to music and podcasts.

With its high-end 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors, Vero offers optimal performance even in video games, obviously lowering some settings. But being conceived as a work and entertainment computer on the web, it performs its duty very well also in terms of consumption. The 48Wh battery lasts all day, even more so in Eco mode. Ultimately, it is a balanced laptop, with an adequate price to the offer and which can already be found on offer making it even more attractive. The commitment to making it “greener” is commendable: in addition to being more sustainable, the computer gains character in design thanks to Acer’s green choices.