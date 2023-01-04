Acer has announced two new Predator Helios gaming notebooks with 16-inch and 18-inch displays, the latest 13th Generation Intel Core mobile processors and Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 40 Series GPUs. “We are thrilled to partner with Acer to bring high-performance PC platforms based on the 13th Generation Intel Core mobile processor family to enthusiasts around the world,” said Steve Long, corporate vice president and general manager, Intel Asia Pacific & Japan “The incredible performance users can experience is remarkable when compared to industry alternatives, with our lab tests demonstrating up to a 40% increase in Crossmark tests on general PC usage and twice as much in Blender , which many content creators use for their work.”

The Predator Helios 16 has a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165Hz or 240Hz, or a Mini LED variant with a 250Hz panel powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports over 1000 nits of brightness of peak with a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The Predator Helios 18 has an 18-inch (16:10) display with the following configurations: WUXGA (1920×1200) at 165Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) at 165Hz or 240Hz, or AUO’s 250Hz Mini LED display , which features three times the ambient contrast ratio of conventional displays and supports 1000 zones of local-dimming.

Predator notebooks have two custom-designed fifth-generation eAroBladeTM 3D metal fans and rectangle-shaped heat pipes to improve heat transfer. The new design is complemented by a Mini LED backlit keyboard and 1.8mm travel keys with N-Key rollover anti-ghosting. The keyboard has dedicated RGB backlighting for each individual key. The new dedicated Mode key allows you to switch between mappings to improve gaming performance, while the PredatorSense key facilitates quick opening of the application. Users can also use PredatorSense to activate Predator Pulsar lighting for greater per-key RGB backlight customization. In addition, Acer’s gaming control center, PredatorSense, has been updated to version 4.0 and offers a more robust design that makes it easier to control system monitoring and settings. Predator Helios 16 will be available in Italy in February starting from 2,399 euros. Predator Helios 18 will be available in Italy in March starting from 2,499 euros.