Drawing a picture of the car fleet circulating in Europe is not easy at all. He tried ACEAwho took advantage of the latest data at his disposal, those of 2021, to announce a reality that to define predictable would be an understatement: the cars circulating on the roads of the Old Continent are always older and more numerous. The much-vaunted process of renewing the European car fleet is not working as it should, neither in terms of containing the number of cars on the road nor in terms of electrification.

Numbers in hand, European roads saw almost 250 million cars whiz by in all of 2021, in 1.2% growth compared to the previous year. Slovenia is the only country in the Old Continent to have seen its circulating car fleet drop, precisely by 4.3%: all the other countries counted more cars in 2021 than in 2020, including Italy which scored a growth of 0.3%. In terms of density of cars, in the whole European Union in 2021 there were 567 cars for every 1,000 inhabitants: in this sense, Italy exceeded the continental average with 672 cars for every 1,000 inhabitants, although far from the record nation Luxembourg with 698 cars for every 1,000 inhabitants . The increasing number of cars on the road is therefore worrying, but not as much as the issue relating to their average age, which in 2021 in Europe reached 12 years, up compared to 11.8 years in 2020.

In these terms, Greece and Estonia “boast” the oldest car fleets, with an average age of 17 years, while having the youngest fleet in circulation is a record that Luxembourg has achieved with an average age of 7.6 years. Italy is exactly in the middle, with an average of 12.2 years, slightly higher than the European average. Final comment on the diffusion of cars electricwhich together with plug-in hybrids accounted for just 1.5% of all cars on the road in 2021 in Europe.