The president of Acea, the Association of European Car Manufacturers, Luca de Meo, presented a manifesto and a roadmap for “a competitive mobility ecosystem”. The manifesto arrives on the eve of COP 28 in Dubai and in view of the European elections which will be held in June 2024 and serves to outline a European route for the next European legislature which will be characterized by an epochal revolution for the sector.

“Our sector is in the midst of the biggest transformation in more than a century,” said de Meo, who is also chief executive of Groupe Renault. “There is no doubt for us about the need to decarbonise. We are investing billions to make this happen, more than any other sector.”

The roadmap is based on three pillars – supply, production and demand – which the automotive industry will have to implement together with its partners, starting with the EU institutions which will have to legislate. “Our sector has on average eight or nine EU regulations coming into force every year until 2030; in some cases these are conflicting rules,” explained de Meo. “Europe must urgently adopt a holistic approach to the challenges of the automotive industry, encompassing the entire value chain, from upstream to downstream. Because the problems we are facing affect all sectors: automotive, mining, energy, infrastructure and more. If we look at our global competitors, it emerges that they are very good at it”, insists the CEO of Renault, re-elected today for a second mandate at the helm of Acea.

“Europe must not only ensure that we are as well equipped as other regions. It must also ensure that we can compete on equal terms. Competition is very healthy and real competition also means open global markets and free and fair trade rules”, highlighted de Meo again.