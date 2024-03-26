The introduction of the new Euro 7 standards will entail industrial costs 4 to 10 times higher than the European Commission's estimates. The alarm was raised by a study by Frontier Economics published by Acea, the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers. For cars and vans it could reach 2,000 thousand euros, for heavy vehicles even 12,000: figures that go well beyond the assessment of the impact of Euro 7 made at Union level, i.e. 180-450 euros for cars and vans and 2,800 for trucks and buses.

“These estimates – Acea explains – they only include direct production costs, mainly for equipment and investments”. The Association also highlights that it is important to note that these additional costs will not correspond to increases in purchase prices and end users will most likely have to pay more than the values ​​highlighted in the study. With the current Euro 6/V standards, the Union has the most complete and rigorous standards in the world for emissions of pollutants such as NOx and particulates and they are already at a barely measurable level thanks to the most modern technologies”. Now the European automotive industry is committed to further reducing emissions for the benefit of the climate, the environment and health. “However, the Euro 7 proposal – said Sigrid de Vries, Director General of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association – it is not the right way to achieve this, as it would have extremely low environmental impact at an extremely high cost“.

Among other things – we read in the report – “in addition to direct costs, the Euro 7 proposal will generate indirect ones, such as greater fuel consumption. Over the life of a vehicle, this could increase fuel spending by 3.5%, with an impact of €20,000 more for long-haul trucks and €650 for cars and vans.”

Recent studies, concludes Acea, have shown that the replacement of the older and more polluting vehicles on European roads with the newer Euro 6/VI models together with the electrification of new vehicles would guarantee, compared to 2020, an 80% reduction in NOx emissions from road transport by 2030.

Over the same period, the most stringent Euro 7 scenarios – i.e. with NOx and particle limits set to zero – would reduce NOx emissions from road transport by only a further 4% for cars and vans and 2% for trucks, compared to the Euro 6/ VI.