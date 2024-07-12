Among the first works of Jim Carrey that we appreciate the most we have no more and no less than Ace Venturathe so-called pet detective who was dedicated to saving animal rights, and above all rescuing them from those who wanted to sell them illegally. He had that very strong message but it was accompanied by well-implemented touches of comedy, which is why fans have been asking for the third part until they are sick of it.

According to the media known as Colliderthe producer Morgan Creeknext to Amazon Studiosis developing the sequel. In fact, a representative of the company mentions that there are more than 3 million fans chatting on the official page of Facebook of the saga. That means there are many nostalgic people who consumed every possible product, including the animated series that was released at the time.

For its part, the same media reveals that this film will mark the third collaboration of Jim Carrey with the writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. After having worked together in Sonic the Hedgehogthe team is well equipped to put in large doses of comedy with animals and humans. Obviously the participation of the Canadian comedian must be a given, given that people will not accept someone else replacing the position of Carrey.

There isn’t much more information, just that the project is in its early stages, fans are eagerly awaiting information about the cast and the production timeline. Also if it will be a continuation of the cartoon or if there will be an alternative in which they tell us what the characters did before the time jump that will place us in recent years.

For now fans can check out the tapes of Ace Ventura in streaming.

Via: Desimartini

Editor’s note: These films were very funny, so it would be worth seeing Jim Carrey return in his starring role.