Ace Ventura It is one of the most remembered comedies of the 90s due to its sense of humor. However, nothing would have worked the same without the charisma of its protagonist, a flamboyant pet detective played by Jim Carrey.

Before long, the film released a second part that took situations to a new level, and increased the legion of its loyal fans. After 26 years since the sequel, production company Morgan Creek Entertainment announced a third installment.

“During the coronavirus, audiences have been in love and excited that beloved characters are being brought back for new stories,” the company explained to Park Circus. “Ace Ventura will see a new day on Amazon as a movie with the writers of Sonic,” he added.

According to the production company, the film is in the early stages, but it has already hired screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller to finish the trilogy. However, he did not confirm the participation of Jim Carrey to repeat his leading role.

What is Ace Ventura about?

Detective Ace Ventura, who specializes in rescuing kidnapped animals, is tasked with locating and rescuing the Snowflake dolphin. The mammal is the mascot of the Miami soccer team, which has been kidnapped the day before the team’s grand final.

Its premiere marked Jim Carrey’s first big success, catapulting him as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. After becoming a star with The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, he made a second part of Ace Ventura.