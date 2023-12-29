Bandai Namco's Kazutoki Kono has revealed that there is a new Ace Combat in development. Involved in the series from the second chapter onwards, Kono was the producer of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The revelation of the new Ace Combat came in the classic article with the Japanese developers' New Year's resolutions, collected by Famitsu magazine. Accurately, Kono said: “We're working on a new Ace Combat game. I'm really sorry that it's been so long since our last updates on the progress we're making, but everyone on the team is working hard. So please stay tuned.”