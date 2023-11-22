The sales Of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown they exceeded quota 5 million copies: Bandai Namco announced it, consequently updating the numbers of the series, which now reaches a total of 19 million copies sold.

Launched on PS4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown also arrived on PC a few days later, immediately achieving important results from critics and the public thanks to consolidated gameplay and spectacular graphics.

To celebrate the event, Bandai Namco has created a special celebratory wallpaper of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, accessible to all: you can view and download the 4K version of the image by clicking here.