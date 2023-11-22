The sales Of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown they exceeded quota 5 million copies: Bandai Namco announced it, consequently updating the numbers of the series, which now reaches a total of 19 million copies sold.
Launched on PS4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown also arrived on PC a few days later, immediately achieving important results from critics and the public thanks to consolidated gameplay and spectacular graphics.
To celebrate the event, Bandai Namco has created a special celebratory wallpaper of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, accessible to all: you can view and download the 4K version of the image by clicking here.
Alone at the top
Several years ago we had the opportunity to interview Kazutoki Kono, historic producer of the Ace Combat series, and on that occasion we also talked about the lack of direct competition for the franchise.
“The presence of direct competitors is always a stimulus, a challenge that leads you to improve the product. So yes, I miss it”, Kono told us, but over the years the situation has remained fundamentally unchanged and the team Project Aces had to put up a brave face and continue to improve.
#Ace #Combat #Skies #Unknown #sales #million #copies