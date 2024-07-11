Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available today on Nintendo Switch with the Deluxe Edition, which in addition to the base game also includes six DLCs and several bonus items: the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Bandai Namco reminds us of this.
Originally released in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One and then PC, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown tells the story of a skilled pilot who is wrongly accused of treason and confined to a base where he operates a team of outcasts.
Thanks to the skills of the adventure’s protagonist, however, This group will be able to make a difference in the bloody conflict between the nations of the fictional world of Strangereal.
The extra contents
As mentioned, the Nintendo Switch version of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, announced last January, is a Deluxe Edition that natively includes the six DLCs released over time on other platforms.
Below is a list of the contents in question:
- “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”
- “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”
- “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”
- “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”
- “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”
- “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”
That’s not all: in the game we will find the Music Player Mode, the playable F-104C -Avril- and the F-4E Phantom II, three famous skins from the classic episodes of the series and eight famous emblems, also taken from past chapters.
Finally, it will be possible to further enrich the experience by purchasing the following packages:
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series – Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft -Set
