Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available today on Nintendo Switch with the Deluxe Edition, which in addition to the base game also includes six DLCs and several bonus items: the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Bandai Namco reminds us of this.

Originally released in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One and then PC, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown tells the story of a skilled pilot who is wrongly accused of treason and confined to a base where he operates a team of outcasts.

Thanks to the skills of the adventure’s protagonist, however, This group will be able to make a difference in the bloody conflict between the nations of the fictional world of Strangereal.