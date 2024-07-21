Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Runs Amazingly Well on Nintendo Switchaccording to the technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundry: the conversion of Bandai Namco’s aerial shooter surprised the editorial staff of the English magazine, placing itself as one of the best ports for the hybrid console.

Compared to Xbox One, it seems like it was necessary on Switch make very few compromisessuch as simplified foliage textures when traveling at a certain height and, in general, the reduced draw distance on the Nintendo platform.

The same question, however, does not arise for the buildings, which have probably been reduced in terms of geometry on Switch and for this reason are managed effectively, giving the sensation of a practically identical density. Instead, they have been removed some visual effects.

And the clouds? One of the main features of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has been kept intact on Nintendo Switch, with volumetric rendering that appears to be the same as that used on other consoles even if, upon closer inspection, there are some artifacts that testify to some kind of simplification.