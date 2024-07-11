BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces that ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – DELUXE EDITION is available from today on Nintendo Switch. As previously mentioned this version of the game will include a series of additional contents released in the past on other platforms, such as additional missions, aircraft and items to customize them. The DLCs of the 25th anniversary and those dedicated to collaboration with TOP GUN Maverick they will instead be sold separately.

We leave you now with the launch trailer dedicated to the game, enjoy!

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – DELUXE EDITION – Launch Trailer

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – DELUXE EDITION IS OUT NOW FOR NINTENDO SWITCH Bandai Namco Europe has launched today ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – DELUXE EDITION for Nintendo Switch. The aerial combat game, which has achieved enormous success with over 5 million copies sold worldwide, is ready to make its debut on Nintendo Switch, giving players the opportunity to take the title with them anywhere and experience the thrilling aerial combat at any time, flying freely in 360 degrees across the sky with their favorite aircraft. The ACE COMBAT series is known for its intense aerial battles, agile and futuristic aircraft and meticulously reproduced landscapes. This Nintendo Switch version includes 6 DLCs and several bonus items already available on other platforms: The Original Story of “ACE COMBAT™7: SKIES UNKNOWN”

“3 Original Aircraft Sets” + “3 SP Missions” Part1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set” Part2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set” Part3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set” Part4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor” Part5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid” Part6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”

The “Music Player Mode” as a bonus

The playable F-104C -Avril-

The playable F-4E Phantom II

3 Popular Skins Coming From Past Series

8 Famous Emblems From Past Series But the fighting doesn’t end there! There are many other DLCs available for separate purchase to fully immerse yourself in the world of ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN: ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft -Set Get ready to take off and watch the new trailer here:

https://youtu.be/FmvKmFvKuiU ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN is available for Nintendo Switch and has already been released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

X: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe