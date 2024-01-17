BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced that ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN will be coming up very soon Nintendo Switch. The title will be available starting next year July 11thand will include some of the additional content and bonus items released on other platforms.

In the future, the company will also release additional content, including collaboration with TOP GUN Maverick which we told you about in our previous article.

We leave you now with a trailer for the game, below which you can discover further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Release date (Switch)

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR NINTENDO SWITCH FROM JULY 11 Bandai Namco Europe announces that ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN will be available for Nintendo Switch from July 11, 2024. Having sold more than 5 million copies worldwide, ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN will make its debut on Nintendo Switch, taking advantage of the platform's portability to let players fly through some perfectly rendered skies wherever they are. The popular dogfighting series is known for offering a perfect combination of authentic and futuristic aircraft, thrilling dogfights and photorealistic graphics. The Nintendo Switch™ version will include six DLCs and several special bonus items already available on other platforms: The original story of “ACE COMBAT™7: SKIES UNKNOWN”

The downloadable content “Three original aircraft sets” + “Three SP missions” Part1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set” Part2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set” Part3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set” Part4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor” Part5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid” Part6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”

“Music Player Mode” Bonus

Playable plane F-104C -Avril-

Playable F-4E Phantom II aircraft

Three popular plane skins from past games

8 famous emblems from past games Finally, the following DLC ​​will be available in the future: ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series -Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft -Set Get ready to take off and watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/ijMrSB6jy2U ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN it will be available from July 11th for Nintendo Switch, while it is already available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe