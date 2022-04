BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced that it will make a new aircraft available via DLC on ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWNstarting the collaboration with the famous film Top Gun: Maverick. The release is scheduled for this spring, but no further details have been released.

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu