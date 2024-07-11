The beloved Ace Combat series has finally arrived on Nintendo consoles. After a couple of months of waiting, Today, July 11, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition It’s finally available on Switch, where all users can enjoy one of Bandai Namco’s most popular series.

With more than five million copies sold since its launch in 2019, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition is positioned as a version that all Switch users cannot afford to miss. This is an aerial combat simulator that has gained a large player base over the years, who have pointed to this installment as the best in the franchise. In addition to the base experience, this version includes a huge amount of additional content available immediately.. This is:

DLC “Three original aircraft sets” + “Three SP missions”

Part 1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”

Part 2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Set ADF-01 FALKEN”

Part 3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

Part 4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected visitor”

Part 5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”

Part 6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – 10 Million Aid Plan”

“Music Player Mode” Bonus

Playable aircraft F-104C -Avril-

F-4E Phantom II playable aircraft

3 popular aircraft skins from the past series

8 Popular Emblems From The Past Series

Unfortunately, This version does not include the additional content Experimental Aircraft Series Set and the TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Setalthough these DLC packs are already available for purchase separately in the Switch eShop. Remember, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition is now available for purchase on Nintendo Switch. In related news, a new installment of Ace Combat is already in development. Likewise, here you can check out our gameplay of Ace Combat X.

Author’s Note:

It’s nice to see a beloved series like Ace Combat finally available on a console where many gamers are likely to be getting into the series for the first time. With so much content available, it’s no big surprise that this is the perfect entry point.

Via: Official statement