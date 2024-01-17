













Ace Combat 7 confirms that it will now fly through the skies of the Nintendo Switch









As we mentioned Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown It came out on PS4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019 and was later available on PC on February 1 of the same year. The acceptance of this title was certainly positive as it has an average of 80 on Metacritic in the PS4 version.

The beauty of the Nintendo Switch version is that it comes with six downloadable content and several extras that many players will appreciate because they were sold separately on the other platforms where it had already been released.

This is what comes with the game:

“Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown” Original story

“Three original aircraft sets” + “3 SP missions”

Part 1 “ADF-11F Raven Set”

Part 2 “ADF-01 FALKEN Set”

Part 3 “ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

Part 4 “Unexpected Visitor”

Part 5 “Anchorhead Raid”

Part 6 “Ten Million Relief Plan”

Bonus “Music Player Mode”

F-104C -Avril-

F-4E Phantom II

Three skins from previous deliveries

Eight emblems from the previous series

Eight popular emblems of the past series

Then 4 downloadable content packs will be added alluding to the 25th anniversary of the series and one more from Top Gun: Maverick

Source: Bandai Namco

Ace Combat 7 celebrates 25 years of series history

For those who don't know, Ace Combat is a game with arcade airplane roots that was once developed by Namco and is now published by Bandai Namco.

This franchise not only lives in video games, it has a good number of spin-offs such as novels, airplane models, soundtracks and much more. Since 2012, Bandai Namco's internal studios have been in charge of its development.

The arrival of this franchise on the Nintendo Switch represents a lot and it will be interesting for fans to see it in action. what do you think about this news? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

