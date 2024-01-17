Ace Combat is a series that we mainly associate with PlayStation. While it is true that some deliveries have reached other platforms, this is something that is expected from the releases. Thus, It is a surprise to hear that the most recent installment in the franchise will arrive on the Nintendo Switch this year.

That's right, Bandai Namco has revealed that Ace Combat 7 in your version Unknown Deluxe Edition It will be available on July 11, 2024 on Nintendo Switch. This edition not only includes the base game, but also includes a huge amount of additional content, but not all of it. DLC that is not present in this version will be available separately on launch day.

In addition to the base game, Ace Combat 7: Unknown Deluxe Edition includes the downloadable content “Three original aircraft sets” + “Three SP missions”, Part 1 “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set”, Part 2 “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”, Part 3 “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set” , Part 4 “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Unexpected Visitor”, Part 5 “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Anchorhead Raid”, Part 6 “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Ten Million Aid Plan”

Likewise, here we can find the “Music Player Mode” bonus, playable F-104C -Avril- aircraft, playable F-4E Phantom II aircraft, three popular aircraft designs from the previous series, and eight popular emblems from the series pass. All this in one package, something that fans will appreciate.

Ace Combat 7 originally arrived on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019, introducing us to the now-signature aerial battle simulator that has captivated millions of players across multiple generations. Now we just have to wait to see if Switch users will join this group of aviators.

Remember, Ace Combat 7: Unknown Deluxe Edition will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 11, 2024. On related topics, you can check our review of Ace Combat 7 here. Likewise, a new installment in the series is already in development.

Editor's Note:

Ace Combat is a series with a long legacy, but one that has eluded me for years. While I'm not sure I'd give this version a chance, I don't doubt that many more people will finally be willing to enjoy this aerial combat simulator.

Via: Bandai Namco