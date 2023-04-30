Apparently the series of Ace Attorney is getting a great success internationally: said Haruhiro Tsujimoto, COO of Capcomduring an interview granted to the Japanese magazine Famitsu.

This is particularly relevant news due to the fact that the franchise was created by Shu Takumialso author of Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective, one of Capcom’s greatest and least known adventures, which it is no coincidence that it will return shortly with a reissue.

“This approach to publication is related to the diffusion of the digital format: if we think we want to sell a product, we can turn it into reality immediately,” Tsujimoto explained speaking of the recent revival of intellectual properties such as Mega Man and Ghost Trick.

“In the case of the Mega Man series, it was crucial that we had previously released game collections that gave us sales insights to predict how many copies of Mega Man Battle Network we might sell.”

“As for Ghost Trick, director Shu Takumi also worked on the Ace Attorney series, which is doing extraordinarily well around the world. Presenting the remaster of Ghost Trick emphasizing that it was created by the Ace Attorney director we hope it will attract the attention of fans from all over the world.