Ace Attorney is ready to return with a new reimagining of his most beloved titles. During the Capcom Showcase 2023 it was presented the Ace Attorney: Apollo Justice Trilogy.

The title will contain a remastered version of 3 chapters of the series and will be available in early 2024. The famous investigative title returns in great shape after a long absence: is it the right choice to revive the series, after the Phoenix Wright Trilogy?

The game has shown itself in some of its most iconic scenes: we have witnessed both the progress of the processes and the phases of collecting clues to our advantage: finally we go back to yelling “objection!”