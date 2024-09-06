As scheduled, Capcom released today Ace Attorney Investigations Collection on the market, which is therefore available starting from September 6th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as the launch trailer visible below.

The title in question is a reissue in a collection of the investigative graphic adventures centered on Capcom’s famous series, Ace Attorney, in this case with Miles Edgeworth as the main protagonist. Inside we find the re-releases of Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit.

The re-editions are characterised by a new high definition graphicswith some redesigned elements, and some new options like autoplay and story mode.