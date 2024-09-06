As scheduled, Capcom released today Ace Attorney Investigations Collection on the market, which is therefore available starting from September 6th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as the launch trailer visible below.
The title in question is a reissue in a collection of the investigative graphic adventures centered on Capcom’s famous series, Ace Attorney, in this case with Miles Edgeworth as the main protagonist. Inside we find the re-releases of Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit.
The re-editions are characterised by a new high definition graphicswith some redesigned elements, and some new options like autoplay and story mode.
The new video
The launch trailer shows something of the cutscenes and stages of the game, with the gameplay divided, as per tradition, between investigative sections in full graphic adventure style and more particular moments inside the courts.
All of this is presented with high definition graphics and various adaptations for new hardware.
The collection is very interesting both for the intrinsic quality of the games presented and also for the fact that it is launching in the West, for the first timethe chapter Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit, previously available on Nintendo DS only in Japan.
To learn more about the outcome of the operation, we refer you to our review of Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.
