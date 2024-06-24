Ace Attorney Investigations Collection will not be localized in Italian: bad news for local fans, which however does not come as a surprise given that in this case Capcom has done nothing but reiterate the approach already taken on the occasion of the previous releases of the series.

According to the Steam page for the collection, which will debut on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on September 6, supported languages in terms of dialogues and subtitles they will be the following:

English

French

German

Simplified Chinese

Japanese

Korean

Even this time, in short, no Italian: even the numerous local fans of the Ace Attorney series will have to be content with playing the collection dedicated to Miles Edgeworth by resorting to English or another of the supported languages.