Ace Attorney Investigations Collection will not be localized in Italian: bad news for local fans, which however does not come as a surprise given that in this case Capcom has done nothing but reiterate the approach already taken on the occasion of the previous releases of the series.
According to the Steam page for the collection, which will debut on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on September 6, supported languages in terms of dialogues and subtitles they will be the following:
- English
- French
- German
- Simplified Chinese
- Japanese
- Korean
Even this time, in short, no Italian: even the numerous local fans of the Ace Attorney series will have to be content with playing the collection dedicated to Miles Edgeworth by resorting to English or another of the supported languages.
However, it is a product to keep an eye on
Announced during the last Nintendo Direct, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is in any case a product to keep an eye on, if we consider that the second of the two episodes present in the collection it was never released outside of Japan.
In both cases we will find ourselves following the events of Miles Edgeworththe feared prosecutor that we met in the previous chapters and who will have to face a series of cases by collecting evidence and clues to find the culprits, as per tradition for the franchise.
Naturally the games will enjoy a complete remastering work, with also the introduction of new chibi-style character designs to alternate with the classic pixel art style, which remains available for Ace Attorney nostalgics.
Furthermore, compared to the original editions, the developers have improved various aspects of the experience and added the possibility of selecting the desired chapter to be able to easily replay our favorite parts of the adventure.
