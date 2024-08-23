CAPCOM announced that it is available from today on consoles and PC a demo for Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. Thanks to this trial version we will be able to start our investigations with the initial stages of both titles included in the collection. It will be possible maintain the progress made by transferring your demo saves into the full game.

I remind you that the title will be available from next September 6th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. We leave you now with a new trailer, enjoy!

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Allies & Adversaries

Source: CAPCOM away Gematsu