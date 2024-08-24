Capcom has recently released a demo For Ace Attorney Investigations Collectionwhich allows you to try the game for free by directly accessing the early stages of two of the chapters in the collection.
Specifically, the demo allows you to try the beginning of Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit, with the option to transfer saves and progress to the full version of the collection if you decide to purchase it.
Remember that Ace Attorney Investigations Collection has the release date set for September 6th, so this effectively allows you to preview the detective adventures in question before their launch in this reworked version.
The links to download the demos
The demos are available on all platforms that Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is scheduled to release on, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
You can find them below download link:
This is a collection of re-releases of the investigative graphic adventures based on the famous Capcom series, in this case with Miles Edgeworth as the main character.
The re-editions are characterised by a new high definition graphicswith some redesigned elements, and some new options such as autoplay and story mode. To learn more about the result of the operation, we refer you to our review of Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.
#Ace #Attorney #Investigations #Collection #free #official #demo
Leave a Reply