Capcom has recently released a demo For Ace Attorney Investigations Collectionwhich allows you to try the game for free by directly accessing the early stages of two of the chapters in the collection.

Specifically, the demo allows you to try the beginning of Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit, with the option to transfer saves and progress to the full version of the collection if you decide to purchase it.

Remember that Ace Attorney Investigations Collection has the release date set for September 6th, so this effectively allows you to preview the detective adventures in question before their launch in this reworked version.