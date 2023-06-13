At midnight between June 12-13, 2023. Capcom aired their showcase where they presented Ace Attorney Apollo Justice Trilogyarriving at the beginning 2024 on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

This collection includes three games Ace Attorney Apollo Justice, Ace Attorney Phoenix Wright, Ace Attorney Phoenix Wright Spirit of Justice. The games do not include Italian. The graphics have been updated to HD.

Ace Attorney Apollo Justice is a game originally published on the Nintendo DS in 2007. Ace Attorney Phoenix Wright was released in 2005 as a remake for the Nintendo DS (the first UK version never made it to the West). Finally, Ace Attorney Phoenix Wright Spirit of Justice was first released on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. These are therefore chapters with several years behind them and never made available for PlayStation and Xbox.

This trilogy is therefore perfect for rediscovering some of the most beloved chapters of the saga. What do you think of Capcom’s choice?