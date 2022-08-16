After the announcement of the debut in Japan and Asia, scheduled for October 27, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced that it will publish Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits also in the West, with the release date scheduled for the following day, the October 28 on Nintendo Switch. It was probably only a matter of time, as the Asian publication will include the English language text.

Below you can see the crazy announcement trailer released by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits – Announcement Trailer

For those who do not know him, Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits is a peculiar fishing title, a sequel to the arcade game Ace Angleralso published in 2019 on Nintendo Switch. The game will introduce the water amusement park Marine Medal Maniain which players can try their hand at the various game modes:

Ace Angler +, The Fishing Medal Game – revival of the classic arcade mode, with all the stages of the previous version and new additions. This mode provides multiplayer for up to four players.

Story Mode: Legend of the Poisoned Seas – players will have to go on a journey to oceans around the world, in order to clean the sea of ​​waste and pollution for future generations. By completing the timed challenges it will be possible to advance through the story and learn more about marine life.

Online Ultimate Angler Competition – Four-player online challenges, where the goal is to catch more fish and accumulate stars with each victory, fighting to become theUltimate Angler.

Ace Angler Party – twelve marine-themed mini-games, combined with other fishing challenges in which players will compete to catch the heaviest or most expensive fish.

Medal Pusher Game: Shark Fever – the aim of this minigame is to catch a great white shark. By dropping five balls, you can start a Shark Battle and earn numerous medals.

By completing the various challenges proposed by the game, it will be possible to obtain new specimens to add to your aquarium. Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits is expected exclusively on Nintendo Switch for next 28 October.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu