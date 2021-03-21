The CSU wants to take action against the misery of lobbying and corruption with a “sharp sword”, Markus Söder announced personally. But the opposition is skeptical.

Munich – The CDU and CSU are slipping deeper and deeper into the mask and lobby mess – most recently through the Sauter case. Probably also in view of the new survey failures, the unthinkable is now conceivable for the CSU: Stricter rules should be introduced, possibly up to the complete disclosure of all secondary activities. “A lot is at stake for the CSU,” said party leader Markus Söder in person at a press conference on Sunday.

Söder explains CSU consequences from the mask affair – and promises “sharp sword”

For a long time, the Union parties in the Bundestag had slowed down the issue of tightening lobbying: In March, the CDU and CSU let the SPD rise up with demands – the mask affair was already in full swing. So now, apparently, a very strong course correction. Söder explained that it was not enough to clear up the “individual cases” – “we have to clear the ship”.

As a consequence of the scandals, Söder presented a ten-point plan, which the CSU board decided next week and which should then become part of the party statutes. This also includes the declaration of integrity that every Christian Socialist mandate holder should submit in future at every political level and in which they should declare themselves to be secondary activities and participations. “It’s not a toothless tiger, but a sharp sword,” said Söder. It is about “full transparency and consistency”.

With a view to the federal election in September, this means that if a nominated CSU applicant does not want to sign the declaration of integrity, the CSU board will object to the nomination, Söder said. The CSU boss emphasized that it must always be clear to every member that the secondary activity is not the decisive factor, but the main activity of the mandate. He was open to demands from SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz for the publication of additional income from the first euro. The parliamentary procedure is about an overall package that also regulates the handling of party donations. Publishing individual income levels as before, “was not the solution to the problem,” Söder said now.

CSU and the mask affair: Greens are calling for improvements in the Bundestag – the left mocks “Amigo culture”

However, the opposition was skeptical. The parliamentary manager of the Bundestag Greens, Britta Haßelmann, wants to put the announcements to the test in the coming week. “Anyone who is serious about the announcement of more transparency must not pass the bill on the lobby register on Thursday next week,” she demanded. Despite the new scandals under pressure from the Union, the grand coalition only agreed on a several-week-old compromise on the lobby register – an executive footprint or detailed information on additional earnings were left out.

Her left-wing counterpart Jan Korte suspected that the CSU was claiming that it was not a Union crisis, but something that could happen anywhere, shows “that Söder and Co with their 10-point plan is only about them bad polls and mitigation of the voter’s damage ”. “It also remains to be seen whether the 10-point plan will even find a majority within the CSU, or whether people in Bavaria are already too used to the amigo culture and in the end just a pocket knife from the ‘sharp sword’ will be left, ”he added.

CSU receives ridicule for reaction to mask affair: “From Saul to Paul”?

The SPD in the Bavarian state parliament was also irritated. “The CDU / CSU scandals have damaged the credibility and reputation of our democracy. A tightening of the code of conduct or the deployment of a compliance commission within the CSU are not enough, ”said parliamentary group leader Horst Arnold on Sunday. He also called for quick action: “To Söder’s statement, ‘We have to see what is legally possible’, I can only answer: For more transparency and credibility, a lot can be done legally, if you really want to!”

The parliamentary manager of the Landtag FDP, Matthias Fischbach, interpreted on twitter the announcements of the CSU to the detriment of the party. “We’re talking about a new CSU. A CSU that is transparent and consistent, ”he quoted CSU General Secretary Markus Blume. And concluded: “Translated: So far, the #CSU has been intransparent and has not acted consistently against crooked deals.” “Whether this promised change from Saul to Paul is credible …?”, Fischbach asked rhetorically.

The CSU board member Alfred Sauter, who is suspected of corruption, has meanwhile resigned all party offices, and he is also suspending his membership in the CSU parliamentary group. CSU General Secretary Blume said of Sauter’s announcement: “This is a first step, but from our point of view it is not enough.” The CSU lacked imagination “that something like this is even possible.” However, it was also for them in the end CDU given new lobby allegations. (AFP / fn)